Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 8.6%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 477,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 302,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.