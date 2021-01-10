JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.08. 6,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

