JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

TLX opened at €32.70 ($38.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Talanx AG has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.67.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

