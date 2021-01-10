JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CBOE opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $127.93.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

