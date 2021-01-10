JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

