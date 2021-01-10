JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.00

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and traded as low as $85.00. JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 25,822 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Company Profile (LON:JGCI)

JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities of companies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.