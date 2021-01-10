Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JVTSF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Juventus Football Club has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

