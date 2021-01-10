K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Shares Gap Down to $255.00

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $255.00, but opened at $242.50. K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 119,803 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.05.

About K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.