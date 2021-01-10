Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shares were up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 4,739,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,482,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

