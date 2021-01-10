Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

KLDO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

