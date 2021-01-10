KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KAO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get KAO alerts:

Shares of KAOOY stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. KAO has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.