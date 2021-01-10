Karatgold Coin (KBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 82.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Karatgold Coin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $15.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, YoBit, HitBTC and Coinbe. During the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 80.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io.

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, YoBit and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.