Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.90.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,554 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

