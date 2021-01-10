Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KELTF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

