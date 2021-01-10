Kevin Valentine Sells 24,886 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Triton International stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

