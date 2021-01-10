KeyCorp Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $104.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.46.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.