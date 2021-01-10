KeyCorp Boosts Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $17.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:PE opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 273.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 632.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 62,931 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

