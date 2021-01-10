KeyCorp Increases Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Price Target to $50.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 291,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.