KeyCorp Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $26.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 87.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 529.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,208 shares during the period.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

