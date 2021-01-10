Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRP. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of KRP opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 59,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

