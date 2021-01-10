Kin (KIN) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $97.55 million and $716,751.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

