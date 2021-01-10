Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.