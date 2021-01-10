King DAG (KDAG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.42 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. King DAG has a market cap of $13.98 million and $2.42 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One King DAG token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

