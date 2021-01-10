KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $293.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.63.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $283.18 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $287.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

