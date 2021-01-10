KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $300.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Argus from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

KLA stock opened at $283.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

