Klimatas Price Up 44.4% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,883.86 and approximately $200.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

