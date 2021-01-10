KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $527.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.