Knowles (NYSE:KN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KN. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -474.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knowles by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

