Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $82.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

