Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.