Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $84.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 1131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

