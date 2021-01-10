KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. KT has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

