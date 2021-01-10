Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRUS stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

