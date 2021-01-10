L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of LB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

