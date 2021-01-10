L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $46.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of LB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $4,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

