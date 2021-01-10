L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

NYSE:LB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

