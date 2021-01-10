Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver Sells 2,090,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $942.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.43 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

