Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

