Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $180.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.15. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

