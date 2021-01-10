LATOKEN (LA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $643.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and $643.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.04223034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00318486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

