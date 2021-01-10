Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Shares Up 11.1%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) shot up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 11,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

