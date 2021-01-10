Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 11.8%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 108,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 162,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

