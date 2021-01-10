Level01 (LVX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Level01 has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $5,976.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. The official website for Level01 is level01.io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

