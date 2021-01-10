Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $2,290,939.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,704,643 shares of company stock valued at $31,021,017. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

