LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) fell 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.55 and last traded at $97.33. 596,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 488,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

