LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $987,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

