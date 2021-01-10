LHT (LHT) Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. LHT has a market capitalization of $469,717.97 and $387.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005781 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006043 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000898 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.