Liberum Capital Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.