Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $120.87.

Life Storage shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.