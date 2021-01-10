Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock opened at C$73.11 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.